EU Cyber Crime Centre

The European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) officially opened last week at Europol’s headquarters in The Hague, marking an important step in the fight against organised crime and terrorism. The centre will support European cooperation in protecting against cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, as well as combating online fraud and child sexual abuse.

Britain is currently the target of up to 1,000 cyber attacks every hour, including attempts to obtain sensitive government information, disrupt critical infrastructure and target British businesses. Back in 2010, the government identified cyber attacks as one of the key threats to the UK in its new national security strategy. Yet the Commons defence select committee only recently warned that the threat of a terrorist cyber attack is increasing at an ‘almost unimaginable speed‘, and that the government is being left increasingly vulnerable.