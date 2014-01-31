As the January transfer window draws to a close today, football clubs in the UK have been buying up some of the best footballing talent in the world.

Most people can’t wait to see Juan Mata or Nemanja Matic in action. Not UKIP.

In fact, UKIP have said that British clubs should be banned from having more than three overseas footballers in their starting lineup.

That would force managers to make some pretty tough decisions about who they would keep and who they would give the boot.

Where would that leave your favourite team? Who would you keep and who would you send home? Toure or Silva? Negredo or Aguero? Oscar or Hazard?

Click on any of the teams below to play UKIP Manager. Scroll up when you’re done to see how others voted, you can then let others know your top three choices on Twitter and Facebook using #UKIPmanager.

If you agree that UKIP’s off-the-wall ideas would be bad for the Premiership and bad for Britain, you can sign the Lib Dem #whyiamIN petition here.

Manchester City

Liverpool

Manchester United

Arsenal

Chelsea

Tottenham

